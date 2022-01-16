Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.49 on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

