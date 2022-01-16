Elementeum (ELET) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 68.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $71,363.90 and $176.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum Coin Trading

