Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the second quarter worth $81,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEIQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 27,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,556. Elite Education Group International has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

