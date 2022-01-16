Elysian Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $130,226.33 and approximately $151,558.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

