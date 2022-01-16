Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

