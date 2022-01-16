Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

