Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $837,384.54 and approximately $28,759.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00319432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009497 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016601 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.