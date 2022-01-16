Enecuum Price Tops $0.0560 on Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $175,922.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,571,658 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

