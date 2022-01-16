Enecuum Reaches Market Cap of $10.76 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $193,743.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,587,738 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

