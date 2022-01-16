EOS (EOS) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006798 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $261.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,044,617,661 coins and its circulating supply is 977,979,769 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

