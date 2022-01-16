EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.06. 488,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

