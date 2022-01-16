Epic Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,947.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00006077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $47,947.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,558,796 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

