Ergo Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $130.02 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00009426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.54 or 0.07745979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00903592 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00527056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00261774 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

