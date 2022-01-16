Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

EBKDY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,955. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

