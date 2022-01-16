ESBC Price Up 112.3% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 112.3% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $160,642.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.