ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

GWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWH opened at $8.00 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

