Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.61.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $343.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

