Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Up 2% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005269 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $633,533.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

