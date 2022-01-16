EUNO (EUNO) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $132.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00443565 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,428,523,260 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

