Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Euronav also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,394. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

