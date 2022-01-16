European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,036 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 10.12% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUSG. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 211,195 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Several research firms recently commented on EUSG. Roth Capital began coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Profile

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

