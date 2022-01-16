Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Evergy worth $136,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

