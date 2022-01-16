Everipedia (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.32 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and $3.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,362 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

