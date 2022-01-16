EveriToken (EVT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, EveriToken has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $50,080.68 and $112.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

