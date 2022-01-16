Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 1,694,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,954. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

