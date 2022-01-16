Exeedme (XED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $494,845.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $494,845.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

