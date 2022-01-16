extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $369,617.55 and approximately $69,316.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.23 or 1.00069320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096312 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00323486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00440022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

