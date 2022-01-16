extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $364,615.11 and $64,530.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.67 or 1.00074265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00315681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00439276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00157626 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

