EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Equities analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post $197.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.52 million and the lowest is $195.92 million. EZCORP reported sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $795.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

