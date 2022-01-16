F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of F.N.B. worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

