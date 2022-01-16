Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,062.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBGGF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of FBGGF stock remained flat at $$15.62 during trading hours on Friday. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

