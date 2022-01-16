Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2,272.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $436.44 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

