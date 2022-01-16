FairGame Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052466 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00937814 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

