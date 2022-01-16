Fear 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $250,156.00 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $250,156.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

