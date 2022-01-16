Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

