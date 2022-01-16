Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLLLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,766. Feel Foods has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Feel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.