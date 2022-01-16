Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 448.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

