Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLMNF opened at $63.00 on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.