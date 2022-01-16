Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 2.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.