Filecash (FIC) Tops One Day Volume of $274,139.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $513,453.64 and $274,139.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

