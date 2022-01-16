Financial Analysis: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68% Alto Ingredients -1.03% 4.06% 2.51%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 203.79 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.42 -$15.12 million ($0.18) -28.72

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

