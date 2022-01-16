Financial Contrast: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) versus Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 24.24% 10.09% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.12 Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.25 $11.22 million $0.95 9.63

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.