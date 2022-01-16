Financial Contrast: IDW Media (IDW) and Its Peers

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IDW Media alerts:

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% IDW Media Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IDW Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 58.69%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million -$13.80 million -3.47 IDW Media Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

IDW Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.