Financial Contrast: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) versus Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.40%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.32 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 0.94 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.58

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

