Finminity Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Finminity has a total market cap of $192,234.76 and approximately $199.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Finminity coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Finminity has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,367 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

