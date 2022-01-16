First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.67 Million

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $28.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

