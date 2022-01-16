First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $28.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $30.30 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.