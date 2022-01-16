First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.