First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 324.3 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

