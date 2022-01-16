First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,422. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.353 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

